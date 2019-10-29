Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Posted by on Oct 29th, 2019 // Comments off

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.09, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Herbalife Nutrition had a net margin of 6.05% and a negative return on equity of 58.68%. The firm’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. Herbalife Nutrition updated its Q4 guidance to $0.52-0.72 EPS and its FY19 guidance to $2.89-3.09 EPS.

Shares of HLF stock traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.17. The stock had a trading volume of 1,324,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,685,464. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.94. Herbalife Nutrition has a 52-week low of $33.62 and a 52-week high of $61.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 0.48.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HLF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $66.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price (down previously from $75.00) on shares of Herbalife Nutrition in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Herbalife Nutrition in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.25.

Herbalife Nutrition Company Profile

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. develops and sells nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides science-based products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition.

Further Reading: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Earnings History for Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF)

Receive News & Ratings for Herbalife Nutrition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herbalife Nutrition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.