Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.09, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Herbalife Nutrition had a net margin of 6.05% and a negative return on equity of 58.68%. The firm’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. Herbalife Nutrition updated its Q4 guidance to $0.52-0.72 EPS and its FY19 guidance to $2.89-3.09 EPS.

Shares of HLF stock traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.17. The stock had a trading volume of 1,324,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,685,464. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.94. Herbalife Nutrition has a 52-week low of $33.62 and a 52-week high of $61.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 0.48.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HLF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $66.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price (down previously from $75.00) on shares of Herbalife Nutrition in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Herbalife Nutrition in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.25.

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. develops and sells nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides science-based products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition.

