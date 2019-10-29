Hendershot Investments Inc. Has $3.34 Million Stock Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Hendershot Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 29.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,965 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 8,355 shares during the quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $3,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,763,308 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,388,648,000 after buying an additional 95,052 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Tractor Supply by 2.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,529,219 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,036,779,000 after purchasing an additional 182,508 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Tractor Supply by 2.3% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,249,438 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $244,739,000 after purchasing an additional 50,565 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Tractor Supply by 11.7% in the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,771,296 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $192,717,000 after purchasing an additional 186,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Tractor Supply by 1.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,514,295 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $164,756,000 after purchasing an additional 27,227 shares in the last quarter. 83.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on TSCO. ValuEngine raised Tractor Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Tractor Supply from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Tractor Supply from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Tractor Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $122.00 price target for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.60.

Tractor Supply stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $95.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,833,837. Tractor Supply has a 52 week low of $78.67 and a 52 week high of $114.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $94.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.36. The stock has a market cap of $11.50 billion, a PE ratio of 22.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.06.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The specialty retailer reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.01). Tractor Supply had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 36.64%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tractor Supply news, SVP Chad Michael Frazell sold 17,857 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.04, for a total value of $1,964,984.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,004 shares in the company, valued at $3,411,680.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

