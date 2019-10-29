Hendershot Investments Inc. Acquires 1,865 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Hendershot Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,420 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,865 shares during the quarter. Ross Stores makes up about 1.8% of Hendershot Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Hendershot Investments Inc.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $5,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new stake in Ross Stores in the second quarter worth $1,100,000. Elkfork Partners LLC increased its position in Ross Stores by 10.9% in the second quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC now owns 127,736 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $12,662,000 after buying an additional 12,572 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in Ross Stores by 9.7% in the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 7,091 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in Ross Stores by 2.0% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 86,131 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $9,240,000 after buying an additional 1,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Ross Stores by 83.6% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 842,895 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $83,548,000 after buying an additional 383,891 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ROST. Jefferies Financial Group set a $100.00 target price on Ross Stores and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Bank of America set a $120.00 target price on Ross Stores and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. DA Davidson raised their target price on Ross Stores to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Cowen set a $116.00 target price on Ross Stores and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim set a $120.00 target price on Ross Stores and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.78.

In related news, insider James S. Fassio sold 15,000 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.66, for a total transaction of $1,629,900.00. Also, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 25,000 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.06, for a total value of $2,676,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 65,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,056,650 in the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ROST traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $109.03. The company had a trading volume of 58,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,648,962. The company has a market capitalization of $40.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.84. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.91 and a 1 year high of $114.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $109.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.10.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 49.21% and a net margin of 10.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th were paid a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 11th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is 23.94%.

Ross Stores Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

