Head-To-Head Survey: SUMCO CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:SUOPY) versus AU Optronics (OTCMKTS:AUOTY)

SUMCO CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:SUOPY) and AU Optronics (OTCMKTS:AUOTY) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares SUMCO CORP/ADR and AU Optronics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SUMCO CORP/ADR 16.54% 16.31% 9.12% AU Optronics -0.59% -0.81% -0.42%

SUMCO CORP/ADR has a beta of 2.27, indicating that its share price is 127% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AU Optronics has a beta of 0.68, indicating that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

6.6% of AU Optronics shares are held by institutional investors. 16.0% of AU Optronics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SUMCO CORP/ADR and AU Optronics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SUMCO CORP/ADR $2.94 billion 1.34 $527.76 million $3.62 7.43 AU Optronics $10.05 billion 0.25 $433.98 million $0.34 7.79

SUMCO CORP/ADR has higher earnings, but lower revenue than AU Optronics. SUMCO CORP/ADR is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AU Optronics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for SUMCO CORP/ADR and AU Optronics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SUMCO CORP/ADR 0 1 1 0 2.50 AU Optronics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dividends

SUMCO CORP/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.69 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. AU Optronics pays an annual dividend of $0.11 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. SUMCO CORP/ADR pays out 19.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. AU Optronics pays out 32.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Summary

SUMCO CORP/ADR beats AU Optronics on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SUMCO CORP/ADR

Sumco Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells silicon wafers for the semiconductor industry in Japan, North America, Asia, and Europe. It provides monocrystalline ingots, as well as polished, annealed, epitaxial, junction isolated, silicon-on-insulator, and reclaimed polished wafers. The company was formerly known as Sumitomo Mitsubishi Silicon Corp. and changed its name to Sumco Corporation in August 2005. Sumco Corporation was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About AU Optronics

AU Optronics Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells thin film transistor liquid crystal displays and other flat panel displays. The company operates through two segments, Display and Energy. The Display segment designs, develops, manufactures, assembles, and markets flat panel displays for use in televisions, monitors, mobile PCs and devices, automobiles, industrial PCs, automated teller machines, point of sale terminals, pachinko machines, medical equipment, etc. This segment serves original equipment manufacturing service providers; and brand companies. The Energy segment manufactures and sells solar materials, including ingots, solar wafers, and solar modules, as well as provides technical engineering and maintenance services for solar system projects. This segment sells its ingot and solar wafer products primarily to solar cell manufacturers; and solar modules to installers, solar system integrators, property developers, and other value-added resellers. The company also sells and leases content management system and hardware; plans, designs, and develops construction for environmental protection and related project management; manufactures and sells TV sets, backlight modules, and related parts, as well as automotive parts; precision metal parts, precision plastic parts, and motorized treadmills; and develops and sells software and hardware for health care industry. It operates in the People's Republic of China, Taiwan, Japan, Singapore, and internationally. AU Optronics Corp. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan.

