Head-To-Head Survey: PowerFleet (PWFL) and The Competition

PowerFleet (NASDAQ: PWFL) is one of 27 publicly-traded companies in the “Communications equipment, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare PowerFleet to related companies based on the strength of its profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

PowerFleet has a beta of 1.26, meaning that its stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PowerFleet’s competitors have a beta of 1.65, meaning that their average stock price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500.

60.1% of PowerFleet shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.6% of shares of all “Communications equipment, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 8.6% of PowerFleet shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 14.2% of shares of all “Communications equipment, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares PowerFleet and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PowerFleet -15.49% -13.05% -6.64% PowerFleet Competitors -5.59% 66.58% -2.24%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for PowerFleet and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PowerFleet 0 0 1 0 3.00 PowerFleet Competitors 116 420 739 72 2.57

PowerFleet currently has a consensus target price of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 96.72%. As a group, “Communications equipment, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 13.45%. Given PowerFleet’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe PowerFleet is more favorable than its competitors.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares PowerFleet and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio PowerFleet $53.06 million -$5.81 million -27.73 PowerFleet Competitors $354.32 million $28.74 million -21.75

PowerFleet’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than PowerFleet. PowerFleet is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

PowerFleet competitors beat PowerFleet on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

PowerFleet Company Profile

