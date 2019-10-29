Head-To-Head Review: Seadrill (NYSE:SDRL) & Infinity Energy Resources (NYSE:IFNY)

Seadrill (NYSE:SDRL) and Infinity Energy Resources (OTCMKTS:IFNY) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Seadrill and Infinity Energy Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Seadrill N/A N/A N/A Infinity Energy Resources N/A -13.53% 164,852.45%

This table compares Seadrill and Infinity Energy Resources’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Seadrill $1.25 billion 0.79 -$4.48 billion N/A N/A Infinity Energy Resources N/A N/A -$290,000.00 N/A N/A

Infinity Energy Resources has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Seadrill.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

9.5% of Seadrill shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.5% of Infinity Energy Resources shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Seadrill and Infinity Energy Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Seadrill 0 1 0 0 2.00 Infinity Energy Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A

Seadrill currently has a consensus target price of $304.00, indicating a potential upside of 15,489.74%. Given Seadrill’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Seadrill is more favorable than Infinity Energy Resources.

Risk and Volatility

Seadrill has a beta of 2.24, indicating that its stock price is 124% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Infinity Energy Resources has a beta of 1.34, indicating that its stock price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Seadrill beats Infinity Energy Resources on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Seadrill

Seadrill Ltd. is an offshore drilling contractor providing offshore drilling services to the oil and gas industry. Its primary business is the ownership and operation of drillships, semi-submersible rigs, jack-up rigs, tender rigs for operations in shallow, mid, deep, and ultra deep-water areas, and in benign and harsh environments. The company operates through the following segments: Floaters, Jack-up Rigs, and Other. The Floaters segment offer services encompassing drilling, completion, and maintenance of offshore exploration and production wells. The Jack-up Rigs segment offers drilling services, completion and maintenance of offshore exploration and production wells. The Other segment engages in management services to third parties and related parties. Seadrill was founded on May 10, 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

About Infinity Energy Resources

Infinity Energy Resources, Inc., an independent energy company, focuses on the exploration and development of oil and gas resources. It holds 100% interests in the Perlas Block, which covers an area of approximately 560,000 acres/2,268 kilometers; and the Tyra Block that covers an area of 826,000 acres/3,342 kilometers located in shallow waters offshore Nicaragua in the Caribbean Sea. The company was founded in 1987 and is based in Overland Park, Kansas.

