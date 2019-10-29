Head to Head Review: Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) versus Kura Sushi USA (NYSE:KRUS)

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) and Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Dividends

Main Street Capital pays an annual dividend of $2.46 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.7%. Kura Sushi USA does not pay a dividend. Main Street Capital pays out 94.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

This table compares Main Street Capital and Kura Sushi USA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Main Street Capital 65.74% 10.57% 6.18% Kura Sushi USA N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

22.5% of Main Street Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.4% of Main Street Capital shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Main Street Capital and Kura Sushi USA’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Main Street Capital $233.35 million 11.66 $168.21 million $2.60 16.58 Kura Sushi USA $51.74 million 2.88 $1.74 million N/A N/A

Main Street Capital has higher revenue and earnings than Kura Sushi USA.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Main Street Capital and Kura Sushi USA, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Main Street Capital 0 3 1 0 2.25 Kura Sushi USA 0 0 4 0 3.00

Main Street Capital presently has a consensus target price of $39.75, suggesting a potential downside of 7.77%. Kura Sushi USA has a consensus target price of $30.75, suggesting a potential upside of 63.30%. Given Kura Sushi USA’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Kura Sushi USA is more favorable than Main Street Capital.

Summary

Main Street Capital beats Kura Sushi USA on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Main Street Capital Company Profile

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in long- term equity and debt investments in small and lower middle market companies. The firm focuses on investments in, subordinated loans, private equity, venture debt, mezzanine investments, mature, mid venture, industry consolidation, later stage, late venture, emerging growth, management buyouts, change of control transactions, ownership transitions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, refinancing, business expansion capital, growth financings, family estate planning, and other growth initiatives primarily for later stage businesses. It invests in consumer discretionary, consumer staples, energy, healthcare, industrials, information technology, manufacturing, media, materials, telecommunication services, and utilities sectors. It does not seek to invest in start-up companies or companies with speculative business plans. It seeks to invest in traditional or basic businesses. The firm primarily invests in companies based in the Southern, South Central, and Southwestern regions of the United States but also considers other domestic investment opportunities. It typically invests between $2 million and $75 million in equity and $5 million to $50 million in debt, revenue between $10 million and $150 million, enterprise value between $3 million and $50 million, and EBITDA between $1 million and $20 million. The firm seeks to charge a fixed interest rate between 12 percent and 14 percent, payable in cash, in case of its mezzanine loan investments. The firm typically invests in the form of term debt with equity participation and/or direct equity investments. It prefers to maintain fully diluted minority and majority equity positions in its portfolio companies of 5 percent to 50 percent, and may have controlling interests in some instances. The firm also co-invests with other investment firms. It seeks to exit its debt investments through the repayment of the investment from internally generated cash flow and/or refinancing within a period of three to seven years. It participates in warrants, PIK (Payment in Kind) interest, convertible securities, junior secured or unsecured, senior secured debt, unitranche debt, equity related, common equity, and preferred equity. Main Street Capital Corporation was incorporated on March 9, 2007 and is based at Houston, Texas.

Kura Sushi USA Company Profile

Kura Sushi USA, Inc. operates revolving sushi bar restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Japanese cuisine and a revolving sushi service model. As of April 1, 2019, it operated 21 restaurants in California, Texas, Georgia, and Illinois. The company was formerly known as Kula Sushi USA, Inc. and changed its name to Kura Sushi USA, Inc. in October 2017. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Irvine, California. Kura Sushi USA, Inc. is a subsidiary of Kura Sushi, Inc.

