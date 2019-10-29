Head-To-Head Contrast: Allergan (NYSE:AGN) versus Horizon Therapeutics (NYSE:HZNP)

Allergan (NYSE:AGN) and Horizon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HZNP) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

80.9% of Allergan shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.9% of Horizon Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Allergan shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.1% of Horizon Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Allergan and Horizon Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Allergan 0 15 6 0 2.29 Horizon Therapeutics 0 1 11 0 2.92

Allergan presently has a consensus target price of $179.15, indicating a potential upside of 2.58%. Horizon Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $33.67, indicating a potential upside of 15.38%. Given Horizon Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Horizon Therapeutics is more favorable than Allergan.

Dividends

Allergan pays an annual dividend of $2.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Horizon Therapeutics does not pay a dividend. Allergan pays out 17.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Allergan and Horizon Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allergan -54.25% 8.73% 5.58% Horizon Therapeutics 5.90% 30.33% 9.59%

Risk & Volatility

Allergan has a beta of 1.65, meaning that its share price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Horizon Therapeutics has a beta of 0.83, meaning that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Allergan and Horizon Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allergan $15.79 billion 3.63 -$5.10 billion $16.69 10.46 Horizon Therapeutics $1.21 billion 4.51 -$74.19 million $1.83 15.95

Horizon Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Allergan. Allergan is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Horizon Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Horizon Therapeutics beats Allergan on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Allergan Company Profile

Allergan plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes branded pharmaceutical, device, biologic, surgical, and regenerative medicine products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: US Specialized Therapeutics, US General Medicine, and International. It offers a portfolio of products in various therapeutic areas, including medical aesthetics and dermatology, eye care, neuroscience, urology, gastrointestinal, women's health, and anti-infective therapeutic products. The company also offers breast implants and tissue expanders; and RM-131 (relamorelin), a peptide ghrelin agonist for the treatment of diabetic gastroparesis. In addition, it develops medical and cosmetic treatments; therapies for non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and other liver diseases; inhibitor for the treatment of psoriasis and other autoimmune disorders; atopic dermatitis drug candidate; peri-ocular rings for extended drug delivery and reducing elevated intraocular pressure in glaucoma patients; and treatments for neurodegenerative disorders, including Alzheimer's disease. Further, the company develops RST-001, a novel gene therapy for the treatment of retinitis pigmentosa; small molecule therapeutics for inflammatory and fibrotic diseases; topical medicines for fat reduction; and delivery system and botulinum toxin-based prescription products. It has collaboration, option, and license agreement with Lyndra, Inc.; and strategic alliance and option agreement with Editas Medicine, Inc. Allergan plc also has licensing agreements with Assembly Biosciences, Inc.; MedImmune; and Heptares Therapeutics, Ltd. The company was formerly known as Actavis plc and changed its name to Allergan plc in June 2015. Allergan plc was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Horizon Therapeutics Company Profile

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. Its orphan and rheumatology marketed medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare and life-threatening metabolic disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease; RAYOS for the treatment of multiple conditions, rheumatoid arthritis; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis. The company's primary care marketed medicines comprise PENNSAID 2% that is indicated for the treatment of pain of osteoarthritis of the knees; DUEXIS for the relief of signs and symptoms of RA and OA, and to decrease the risk of developing upper-GI ulcers; VIMOVO for the relief of signs and symptoms of OA, RA, and AS and to decrease the risk of developing gastric ulcers in patients at risk of developing NSAID-associated gastric ulcers; and MIGERGOT, a therapy to abort or prevent vascular headaches, such as migraines and migraine variants. It has collaboration agreements with Alliance for Lupus Research, Syneos Health, Inc., and HemoShear Therapeutics, LLC. The company was formerly known as Horizon Pharma Public Limited Company and changed its name to Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company in May 2019. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

