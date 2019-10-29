Head-To-Head Analysis: Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) vs. SouthCrest Financial Group (NASDAQ:SCSG)

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) and SouthCrest Financial Group (OTCMKTS:SCSG) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Fulton Financial alerts:

64.7% of Fulton Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.7% of SouthCrest Financial Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Fulton Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Fulton Financial and SouthCrest Financial Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fulton Financial 22.88% 10.31% 1.12% SouthCrest Financial Group N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Fulton Financial and SouthCrest Financial Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fulton Financial $954.04 million 2.99 $208.39 million $1.18 14.55 SouthCrest Financial Group $24.75 million 2.27 $13.66 million N/A N/A

Fulton Financial has higher revenue and earnings than SouthCrest Financial Group.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Fulton Financial and SouthCrest Financial Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fulton Financial 0 3 1 0 2.25 SouthCrest Financial Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

Fulton Financial currently has a consensus target price of $19.25, indicating a potential upside of 12.11%. Given Fulton Financial’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Fulton Financial is more favorable than SouthCrest Financial Group.

Risk and Volatility

Fulton Financial has a beta of 1.02, meaning that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SouthCrest Financial Group has a beta of 0.49, meaning that its stock price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Fulton Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. SouthCrest Financial Group pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Fulton Financial pays out 44.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Fulton Financial beats SouthCrest Financial Group on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fulton Financial

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a multi-bank financial holding company that provides banking and financial services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, automobile and equipment leases, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial, financial, agricultural, and real estate loans. In addition, it provides equipment leasing, letters of credit, cash management services, and traditional deposit products; and investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and investment advisory services. Further, the company owns investment securities and other investments, as well as trust preferred securities; and sells various life insurance products. It provides its products and services through branch banking, as well as through a network of automated teller machines, telephone banking, mobile banking, and online banking. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 234 branches in Pennsylvania, Maryland, Delaware, New Jersey, and Virginia. Fulton Financial Corporation was founded in 1882 and is headquartered in Lancaster, Pennsylvania.

About SouthCrest Financial Group

SouthCrest Financial Group, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for SouthCrest Bank, N.A. that provides banking services. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; and certificates of deposit. Its loan products include personal loans for cars, boats, recreational vehicles, and other purchases; home equity lines of credit; loans on investment properties; owner occupied real estate, construction and development, equipment and inventory, practice, and Georgia entertainment tax credit financing; construction to permanent, investment real estate, and acquisition and development loans; and working capital and lines of credit. The company also offers credit and debit cards; remote deposit capture, positive pay, ACH, online wires, merchant, business payroll, and reorder checks services; and online banking, online bill pay, mobile banking and deposit, telephone banking, and ATM services. It serves retail, private, entrepreneurial, high-net-worth, and commercial customers. As of April 26, 2018, the company operated through 9 branches in Georgia. SouthCrest Financial Group, Inc. was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

Receive News & Ratings for Fulton Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulton Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.