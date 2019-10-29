Head-To-Head Analysis: AU Optronics (OTCMKTS:AUOTY) versus Applied Optoelectronics (OTCMKTS:AAOI)

AU Optronics (OTCMKTS:AUOTY) and Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get AU Optronics alerts:

6.6% of AU Optronics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.6% of Applied Optoelectronics shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.0% of AU Optronics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.9% of Applied Optoelectronics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

AU Optronics pays an annual dividend of $0.11 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. Applied Optoelectronics does not pay a dividend. AU Optronics pays out 32.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares AU Optronics and Applied Optoelectronics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AU Optronics -0.59% -0.81% -0.42% Applied Optoelectronics -16.22% -6.14% -4.12%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares AU Optronics and Applied Optoelectronics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AU Optronics $10.05 billion 0.25 $433.98 million $0.34 7.79 Applied Optoelectronics $267.46 million 0.76 -$2.15 million $0.53 19.17

AU Optronics has higher revenue and earnings than Applied Optoelectronics. AU Optronics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Applied Optoelectronics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

AU Optronics has a beta of 0.68, indicating that its stock price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Applied Optoelectronics has a beta of 2.08, indicating that its stock price is 108% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for AU Optronics and Applied Optoelectronics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AU Optronics 0 0 0 0 N/A Applied Optoelectronics 3 6 1 0 1.80

Applied Optoelectronics has a consensus price target of $13.69, suggesting a potential upside of 34.72%. Given Applied Optoelectronics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Applied Optoelectronics is more favorable than AU Optronics.

Summary

Applied Optoelectronics beats AU Optronics on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

AU Optronics Company Profile

AU Optronics Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells thin film transistor liquid crystal displays and other flat panel displays. The company operates through two segments, Display and Energy. The Display segment designs, develops, manufactures, assembles, and markets flat panel displays for use in televisions, monitors, mobile PCs and devices, automobiles, industrial PCs, automated teller machines, point of sale terminals, pachinko machines, medical equipment, etc. This segment serves original equipment manufacturing service providers; and brand companies. The Energy segment manufactures and sells solar materials, including ingots, solar wafers, and solar modules, as well as provides technical engineering and maintenance services for solar system projects. This segment sells its ingot and solar wafer products primarily to solar cell manufacturers; and solar modules to installers, solar system integrators, property developers, and other value-added resellers. The company also sells and leases content management system and hardware; plans, designs, and develops construction for environmental protection and related project management; manufactures and sells TV sets, backlight modules, and related parts, as well as automotive parts; precision metal parts, precision plastic parts, and motorized treadmills; and develops and sells software and hardware for health care industry. It operates in the People's Republic of China, Taiwan, Japan, Singapore, and internationally. AU Optronics Corp. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan.

Applied Optoelectronics Company Profile

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells various fiber-optic networking products worldwide. It offers optical modules, lasers, transmitters and transceivers, and turn-key equipment, as well as headend, node, and distribution equipment. The company sells its products to Internet data center operators, cable television and telecommunications equipment manufacturers, and Internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels. Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for AU Optronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AU Optronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.