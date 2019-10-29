HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.10.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HCP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Scotiabank set a $38.00 price target on HCP and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on HCP from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on HCP from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded HCP from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd.

Shares of NYSE:HCP traded down $0.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $36.15. The stock had a trading volume of 4,110,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,980,839. HCP has a 12-month low of $26.58 and a 12-month high of $37.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.09.

HCP (NYSE:HCP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $489.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.67 million. HCP had a return on equity of 15.54% and a net margin of 53.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that HCP will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. HCP’s payout ratio is currently 81.32%.

In other HCP news, COO Thomas Klaritch sold 35,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total value of $1,261,204.28. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 230,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,303,654.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its holdings in HCP by 11.3% in the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 14,177,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $453,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441,636 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of HCP by 6.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,663,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $404,988,000 after acquiring an additional 788,307 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of HCP by 10.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,570,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $399,752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150,685 shares during the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd boosted its stake in shares of HCP by 11.1% in the third quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 9,733,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $346,822,000 after acquiring an additional 976,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of HCP by 9.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,362,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $299,405,000 after acquiring an additional 821,684 shares during the last quarter. 95.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About HCP

HCP, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. HCP owns a large-scale portfolio primarily diversified across life science, medical office and senior housing. Recognized as a global leader in sustainability, HCP has been a publicly-traded company since 1985 and was the first healthcare REIT selected to the S&P 500 index.

