HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for Interpace Diagnostics Group (NASDAQ:IDXG)

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Interpace Diagnostics Group (NASDAQ:IDXG) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on IDXG. Maxim Group set a $2.00 target price on shares of Interpace Diagnostics Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Interpace Diagnostics Group in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. They set an outperform rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Interpace Diagnostics Group presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $2.33.

IDXG stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.78. 89,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 242,056. Interpace Diagnostics Group has a 12 month low of $0.67 and a 12 month high of $1.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.68 million, a PE ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Interpace Diagnostics Group (NASDAQ:IDXG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The business services provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.05). Interpace Diagnostics Group had a negative return on equity of 42.91% and a negative net margin of 65.86%. The company had revenue of $6.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Interpace Diagnostics Group will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Interpace Diagnostics Group by 98.0% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 44,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 22,150 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Interpace Diagnostics Group during the second quarter worth $468,000. Stonepine Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Interpace Diagnostics Group by 22.3% during the second quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,753,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,271,000 after buying an additional 319,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Interpace Diagnostics Group by 22.5% during the third quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,360,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,876,000 after buying an additional 433,135 shares in the last quarter. 18.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Interpace Diagnostics Group Company Profile

Interpace Diagnostics Group, Inc develops and commercializes molecular diagnostic tests to detect genetic and other molecular alterations associated with gastrointestinal and endocrine cancers. It offers PancraGEN, a pancreatic cyst and pancreaticobiliary solid lesion molecular test that helps physicians better assess risk of pancreaticobiliary cancers using its proprietary PathFinder platform; ThyGenX, an oncogenic mutation panel that helps identify malignant thyroid nodules; and ThyraMIR, an microRNA gene expression assay that helps to classify risk of cancer in thyroid nodules.

