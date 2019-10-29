Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,530,000 shares, a growth of 22.4% from the September 15th total of 3,700,000 shares. Currently, 9.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 726,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.2 days.

In other Hawaiian news, Director William S. Swelbar sold 1,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total value of $30,435.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $494,943.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Hawaiian by 738.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 221,068 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,063,000 after purchasing an additional 194,711 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Hawaiian in the second quarter worth about $5,304,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Hawaiian by 61.3% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 400,926 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,997,000 after purchasing an additional 152,300 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in Hawaiian by 132.7% in the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 191,675 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,258,000 after purchasing an additional 109,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Hawaiian by 35.1% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 248,770 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,824,000 after purchasing an additional 64,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

HA has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Hawaiian from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Bank of America raised their target price on Hawaiian from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Hawaiian from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Hawaiian from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Hawaiian presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.73.

Shares of Hawaiian stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $27.92. 10,932 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 893,108. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.76. Hawaiian has a twelve month low of $22.84 and a twelve month high of $40.30.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $755.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $755.85 million. Hawaiian had a return on equity of 22.23% and a net margin of 7.30%. The company’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hawaiian will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

Hawaiian Company Profile

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company offers daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Phoenix, Arizona; Portland, Oregon; Seattle, Washington, and New York City, New York.

