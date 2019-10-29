Hastings Group (LON:HSTG) Earns Buy Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Hastings Group (LON:HSTG) in a research report report published on Friday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

HSTG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Hastings Group to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Hastings Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Hastings Group from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 195 ($2.55) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Peel Hunt reiterated an add rating on shares of Hastings Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Hastings Group from GBX 240 ($3.14) to GBX 245 ($3.20) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hastings Group currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 205 ($2.68).

Shares of LON HSTG opened at GBX 183.80 ($2.40) on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 196.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 193.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.13. Hastings Group has a 52 week low of GBX 169.50 ($2.21) and a 52 week high of GBX 234.60 ($3.07).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 4.50 ($0.06) per share. This represents a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. Hastings Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.97%.

About Hastings Group

Hastings Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, underwrites general insurance products in the United Kingdom. It is involved in the underwriting and brokerage of car, van, bike, and home insurance under various brands, including Hastings Direct, Hastings PREMIER, Hastings ESSENTIAL, Hastings Direct SmartMiles, InsurePink, and People's Choice.

