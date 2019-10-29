Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 904 Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Hartford Investment Management Co. decreased its stake in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 206,090 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 904 shares during the period. Walt Disney comprises 0.8% of Hartford Investment Management Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $26,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DIS. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.5% in the second quarter. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. now owns 15,057 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,103,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Aft Forsyth & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.9% in the second quarter. Aft Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 7,705 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.5% in the second quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 13,978 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,952,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Botty Investors LLC increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 4.8% in the second quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthquest Corp increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.6% in the second quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 4,772 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

DIS opened at $130.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $235.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.84, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $132.08 and a 200 day moving average of $135.93. Walt Disney Co has a fifty-two week low of $100.35 and a fifty-two week high of $147.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $20.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.40 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The business’s revenue was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Walt Disney Co will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $173.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.31.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

See Also: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.