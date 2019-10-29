Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 2,876 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Hartford Investment Management Co. cut its stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,013 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,876 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $6,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 251.5% in the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,624 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 4,024 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 12.7% in the second quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 7,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 179.9% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 308,282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,960,000 after acquiring an additional 198,131 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the second quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the second quarter valued at about $357,000. 64.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Cincinnati Financial stock opened at $110.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.19 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $71.21 and a 12-month high of $118.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $114.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.49.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.19. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 7.44%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 18th were paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is currently 66.87%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial to $105.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Buckingham Research increased their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.40.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment provides coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

