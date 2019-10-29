Hartford Investment Management Co. Cuts Position in Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O)

Hartford Investment Management Co. decreased its position in shares of Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,525 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $7,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 4.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,385,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,475,100,000 after buying an additional 2,012,975 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 5.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,466,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $377,055,000 after buying an additional 268,914 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 437.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,960,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $342,096,000 after buying an additional 4,036,826 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 0.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,775,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $191,399,000 after buying an additional 25,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 6.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,633,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $181,610,000 after buying an additional 164,567 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of O stock opened at $80.88 on Tuesday. Realty Income Corp has a 12-month low of $59.37 and a 12-month high of $81.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $77.29 and its 200 day moving average is $72.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.35, a P/E/G ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 0.06.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. Realty Income had a net margin of 27.86% and a return on equity of 4.79%. The company had revenue of $365.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Realty Income Corp will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a nov 19 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a $0.227 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. Realty Income’s payout ratio is presently 85.27%.

In other Realty Income news, CFO Paul M. Meurer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total value of $753,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,468 shares in the company, valued at $2,295,154.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.09, for a total transaction of $600,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,757 shares in the company, valued at $1,108,103.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on O. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Realty Income from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Realty Income from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Thursday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.60.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,700 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

