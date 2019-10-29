Hartford Investment Management Co. Cuts Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lessened its holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 105,311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,927 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $7,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CHD. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 71.6% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atwater Malick LLC bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CHD shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $86.00 target price on shares of Church & Dwight and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.93.

In related news, VP Rick Spann acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $72.07 per share, for a total transaction of $72,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,973 shares in the company, valued at $358,404.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Matthew Farrell acquired 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $71.32 per share, for a total transaction of $499,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 111,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,942,337.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 8,704 shares of company stock worth $621,301 and have sold 90,418 shares worth $7,198,251. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Church & Dwight stock opened at $74.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $18.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $74.16 and its 200 day moving average is $75.22. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.03 and a twelve month high of $80.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 24.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

