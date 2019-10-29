Hartford Investment Management Co. Buys 1,490 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,631 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $5,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Illumina during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Illumina by 3,100.0% during the third quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 96 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Illumina during the second quarter valued at $37,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Illumina during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Illumina during the second quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Illumina alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ILMN. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Illumina from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price target on shares of Illumina in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Illumina from $290.00 to $280.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Wolfe Research set a $380.00 price objective on Illumina and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their price objective on Illumina from $348.00 to $341.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Illumina currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $333.38.

NASDAQ ILMN opened at $304.06 on Tuesday. Illumina, Inc. has a one year low of $263.30 and a one year high of $380.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $300.59 and a 200 day moving average of $312.28. The company has a market capitalization of $42.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.88, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 6.15 and a current ratio of 6.82.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The life sciences company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.53. Illumina had a return on equity of 22.05% and a net margin of 28.14%. The company had revenue of $907.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $872.65 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. Illumina’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Illumina news, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 1,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.88, for a total value of $341,453.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,507,433.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Francis A. Desouza sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.25, for a total value of $903,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,200 shares in the company, valued at $19,340,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,799 shares of company stock worth $11,117,580 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as enables the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

Read More: Cost of Capital Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.