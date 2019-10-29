Hartford Financial Management Inc. Has $1.29 Million Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Hartford Financial Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 10.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,146 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,162 shares during the quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 563,398,685 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,879,489,000 after acquiring an additional 6,744,699 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 86,817,291 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,909,247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729,145 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 68,529,809 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,296,433,000 after acquiring an additional 2,201,538 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,058,549 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,979,052,000 after acquiring an additional 5,931,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1,723.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 46,051,038 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,543,169,000 after acquiring an additional 43,525,113 shares in the last quarter. 53.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

T stock opened at $38.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.08. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.80 and a fifty-two week high of $38.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $281.14 billion, a PE ratio of 10.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.63.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. AT&T had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The firm had revenue of $44.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. AT&T’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.95%.

T has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer set a $41.00 target price on AT&T and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $39.00 target price on AT&T and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley set a $37.00 target price on AT&T and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on AT&T in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on AT&T from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.27.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

Recommended Story: Cash Asset Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.