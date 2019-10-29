Hanger (OTCMKTS:HNGR) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hanger (OTCMKTS:HNGR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hanger, Inc. delivers orthotic and prosthetic patient care, and distributes O&P products and rehabilitative solutions. The company’s products & services segment provides Hanger distributes branded and private label O&P devices, products and components and provides rehabilitative solutions. Hanger Inc., formerly known as Hanger Orthoped, is based in AUSTIN, Texas. “

OTCMKTS HNGR opened at $22.28 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.17. Hanger has a one year low of $15.50 and a one year high of $22.95.

Hanger (OTCMKTS:HNGR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The healthcare company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $281.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.31 million.

In other Hanger news, insider Jay C. Wendt sold 2,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.43, for a total value of $55,569.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HNGR. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hanger by 3.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,766,301 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $72,125,000 after purchasing an additional 126,451 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Hanger by 17.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,222,508 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $61,711,000 after purchasing an additional 475,478 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hanger by 367.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,648,491 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $50,718,000 after purchasing an additional 2,081,388 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hanger by 12.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,701,898 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $32,591,000 after purchasing an additional 191,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Hanger by 16.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,243,954 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $23,821,000 after purchasing an additional 173,525 shares in the last quarter. 3.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hanger

Hanger, Inc provides orthotic and prosthetic (O&P) services; and distributes O&P devices and components, manages O&P networks, and provides therapeutic solutions to patients and businesses in acute, post-acute, and clinic settings in the United States. It operates through two segments, Patient Care and Products & Services.

