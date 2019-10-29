Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) CFO Sells $1,349,629.27 in Stock

Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) CFO William P. Mr. Burke sold 11,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.17, for a total transaction of $1,349,629.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

William P. Mr. Burke also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 28th, William P. Mr. Burke sold 1,155 shares of Haemonetics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total transaction of $138,981.15.

On Tuesday, October 8th, William P. Mr. Burke sold 18,950 shares of Haemonetics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.34, for a total transaction of $2,318,343.00.

On Tuesday, October 1st, William P. Mr. Burke sold 7,164 shares of Haemonetics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.80, for a total transaction of $901,231.20.

NYSE:HAE traded up $1.13 on Tuesday, hitting $123.96. The stock had a trading volume of 226,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 429,492. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.87, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $125.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.79. Haemonetics Co. has a 1-year low of $80.24 and a 1-year high of $140.36.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.18. Haemonetics had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The company had revenue of $238.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. Haemonetics’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Haemonetics Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HAE shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $128.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $139.00 target price (up from $116.00) on shares of Haemonetics in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Haemonetics to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.40.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bridge City Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 31,765 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,823,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,278 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,505 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 5,167 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in Haemonetics by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 66,603 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,015,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.12% of the company’s stock.

Haemonetics Company Profile

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. The company operates through five segments: North America Plasma; Americas Blood Center and Hospital; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Japan. It offers automated plasma collection devices and related disposables, including NexSys PCS plasmapheresis system and PCS2 equipment and disposables, plasma collection containers, and intravenous solutions, as well as information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

