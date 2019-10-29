Guardant Health Inc (NASDAQ:GH) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Guardant Health Inc (NASDAQ:GH) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $104.40.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GH shares. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Guardant Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Cowen set a $110.00 price objective on Guardant Health and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Guardant Health from $90.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Shares of GH opened at $71.15 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.56. Guardant Health has a twelve month low of $31.01 and a twelve month high of $112.21. The stock has a market cap of $6.32 billion and a PE ratio of -25.41.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.21. Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 22.93% and a negative net margin of 60.08%. The firm had revenue of $53.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.75) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 178.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Guardant Health will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Guardant Health news, CEO Helmy Eltoukhy sold 426,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.58, for a total value of $42,451,053.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ian T. Clark sold 9,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total value of $869,049.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,944,867 shares of company stock valued at $480,750,706 in the last three months. 13.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Guardant Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $511,000. Westwood Management Corp IL boosted its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 2,037.8% during the third quarter. Westwood Management Corp IL now owns 275,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,603,000 after purchasing an additional 262,880 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 6.8% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Guardant Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,116,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 4.5% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares during the period. 81.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Guardant Health Company Profile

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers liquid biopsy tests for advanced stage cancer, such as Guardant360, a molecular diagnostic test that measures various cancer-related genes; and GuardantOMNI, a broader gene panel, including genes associated with homologous recombination repair deficiency and biomarkers for immuno-oncology applications.

