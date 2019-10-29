GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) Stock Rating Lowered by Bank of America

GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) was downgraded by Bank of America from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

GRUB has been the topic of several other reports. Gordon Haskett downgraded GrubHub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of GrubHub in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of GrubHub in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on GrubHub from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded GrubHub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.55.

Get GrubHub alerts:

GRUB stock opened at $58.39 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.35. The company has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.47, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. GrubHub has a twelve month low of $51.57 and a twelve month high of $97.96.

GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.13. GrubHub had a return on equity of 4.25% and a net margin of 2.17%. The firm had revenue of $322.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. GrubHub’s revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that GrubHub will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Margo Drucker sold 587 shares of GrubHub stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.49, for a total value of $39,616.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $521,495.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Maria Belousova sold 6,821 shares of GrubHub stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.26, for a total value of $472,422.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,340.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,664 shares of company stock worth $756,263 over the last 90 days. 1.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in GrubHub during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in GrubHub by 2,857.1% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 621 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC boosted its position in GrubHub by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 169,592 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,226,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in GrubHub during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,046,000. Finally, Accuvest Global Advisors acquired a new position in GrubHub during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $309,000.

GrubHub Company Profile

Grubhub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 105,000 local restaurants with diners with diners in various cities. It offers Grubhub, Seamless, and Eat24 mobile applications and mobile Websites; and operates Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, eat24.com, and menupages.com.

Read More: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Receive News & Ratings for GrubHub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrubHub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.