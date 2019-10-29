GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) Rating Lowered to Neutral at BTIG Research

GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) was downgraded by stock analysts at BTIG Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on GRUB. Stifel Nicolaus set a $105.00 price target on shares of GrubHub and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of GrubHub in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of GrubHub from $78.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of GrubHub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of GrubHub to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.04.

NYSE GRUB traded down $25.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $33.11. 46,168,018 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,741,312. The company has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.21. GrubHub has a 12-month low of $32.55 and a 12-month high of $97.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $57.41 and a 200 day moving average of $65.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $322.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.54 million. GrubHub had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 4.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that GrubHub will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Maria Belousova sold 6,821 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.26, for a total value of $472,422.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,661 shares in the company, valued at $461,340.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brandt Walter Kucharski sold 2,030 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total transaction of $111,913.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,030 shares in the company, valued at $111,913.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,251 shares of company stock worth $791,483 over the last 90 days. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRUB. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new stake in GrubHub during the third quarter worth approximately $942,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in GrubHub by 49.4% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,794 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in GrubHub by 75.4% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 95,930 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,397,000 after acquiring an additional 41,247 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP boosted its position in GrubHub by 12.2% during the third quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 684,400 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $38,470,000 after acquiring an additional 74,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in GrubHub during the third quarter worth approximately $3,701,000.

GrubHub Company Profile

Grubhub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 105,000 local restaurants with diners with diners in various cities. It offers Grubhub, Seamless, and Eat24 mobile applications and mobile Websites; and operates Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, eat24.com, and menupages.com.

