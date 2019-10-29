GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) Given New $100.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) had its target price reduced by Credit Suisse Group from $122.00 to $100.00 in a report published on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the information services provider’s stock.

GRUB has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of GrubHub from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of GrubHub in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Wedbush set a $90.00 target price on shares of GrubHub and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of GrubHub from $91.00 to $86.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $105.00 target price on shares of GrubHub and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $81.87.

GrubHub stock traded down $25.28 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $33.11. 46,168,018 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,741,312. GrubHub has a 1 year low of $32.55 and a 1 year high of $97.96. The firm has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.16.

GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.15. GrubHub had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 4.25%. The firm had revenue of $322.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that GrubHub will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Samuel Pike Hall sold 704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.58, for a total transaction of $40,536.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,178.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Margo Drucker sold 587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.49, for a total transaction of $39,616.63. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $521,495.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,664 shares of company stock worth $756,263. Company insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GRUB. Elkfork Partners LLC bought a new position in GrubHub during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC bought a new position in GrubHub during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC bought a new position in GrubHub during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in GrubHub during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC boosted its stake in GrubHub by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 842 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter.

Grubhub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 105,000 local restaurants with diners with diners in various cities. It offers Grubhub, Seamless, and Eat24 mobile applications and mobile Websites; and operates Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, eat24.com, and menupages.com.

