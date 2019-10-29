Greenlane Holdings (NASDAQ:GNLN) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Greenlane Holdings (NASDAQ:GNLN) saw a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,650,000 shares, a drop of 29.2% from the September 15th total of 2,330,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 255,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.5 days. Currently, 17.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

GNLN stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.79. 93,144 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 311,738. Greenlane has a 52 week low of $3.12 and a 52 week high of $29.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.86.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Greenlane from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Greenlane from $18.50 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.60.

In related news, Director Richard Taney bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.65 per share, with a total value of $109,500.00. Also, SVP Pura Vida Investments, Llc bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.00 per share, with a total value of $110,000.00. Insiders have purchased 120,000 shares of company stock valued at $572,150 over the last ninety days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Greenlane in the 2nd quarter valued at $13,042,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Greenlane in the 2nd quarter valued at $178,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Greenlane in the 2nd quarter valued at $82,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Greenlane in the 2nd quarter valued at $124,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Greenlane in the 2nd quarter valued at $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.68% of the company’s stock.

About Greenlane

Greenlane Holdings, Inc distribute consumption accessories and vaporization products to wholesale and retail customers in the United States and Canada. The company offers vaporizers and parts, cleaning products, grinders and storage containers, pipes, rolling papers, and customized lines of specialty packaging.

