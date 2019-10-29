Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Cowen

Cowen reiterated their buy rating on shares of Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $42.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on GBX. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Greenbrier Companies from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Greenbrier Companies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America reiterated an underperform rating and set a $28.00 target price (down previously from $34.00) on shares of Greenbrier Companies in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Greenbrier Companies from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Buckingham Research cut shares of Greenbrier Companies from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and dropped their target price for the company from $34.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $36.63.

Shares of Greenbrier Companies stock traded up $0.20 on Friday, hitting $30.56. 431,923 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 478,891. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 10.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.09. Greenbrier Companies has a one year low of $21.30 and a one year high of $52.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $914.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $957.40 million. Greenbrier Companies had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 6.95%. The business’s revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Greenbrier Companies will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 12th. Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.84%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,218,422 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,039,000 after buying an additional 56,634 shares in the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. increased its position in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 546,652 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,618,000 after buying an additional 28,006 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 420,739 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,791,000 after buying an additional 27,196 shares in the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $11,989,000. Finally, Olstein Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 242,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,357,000 after buying an additional 57,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

Greenbrier Companies Company Profile

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. The company operates in three segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair & Parts; and Leasing & Services. The Manufacturing segment offers double-stack intermodal railcars; tank cars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, bulkhead flat cars, and solid waste service flat cars; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, coil cars, coal cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels, including conventional deck barges, double-hull tank barges, railcar/deck barges, barges for aggregates, and other heavy industrial products and dump barges.

