Greenbrier Companies Inc (NYSE:GBX) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.09 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Greenbrier Companies Inc (NYSE:GBX) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Greenbrier Companies in a report released on Monday, October 28th. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger expects that the transportation company will post earnings of $1.09 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Greenbrier Companies’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.06 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.24 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on GBX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Greenbrier Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Greenbrier Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Greenbrier Companies in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Greenbrier Companies from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Buckingham Research downgraded Greenbrier Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.63.

Shares of NYSE:GBX opened at $30.36 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Greenbrier Companies has a 52-week low of $21.30 and a 52-week high of $52.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.09.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $914.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $957.40 million. Greenbrier Companies had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 6.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.94 EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Greenbrier Companies by 242.2% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Greenbrier Companies during the first quarter worth about $51,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Greenbrier Companies by 30.8% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Greenbrier Companies by 13.2% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,273 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Greenbrier Companies by 132.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,539 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,586 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

Greenbrier Companies Company Profile

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. The company operates in three segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair & Parts; and Leasing & Services. The Manufacturing segment offers double-stack intermodal railcars; tank cars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, bulkhead flat cars, and solid waste service flat cars; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, coil cars, coal cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels, including conventional deck barges, double-hull tank barges, railcar/deck barges, barges for aggregates, and other heavy industrial products and dump barges.

