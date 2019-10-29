Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet cut Green Brick Partners from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Green Brick Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded Green Brick Partners from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $10.43.

Shares of GRBK traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $10.04. The stock had a trading volume of 98,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,439. Green Brick Partners has a 12 month low of $6.65 and a 12 month high of $10.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $534.83 million, a PE ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 8.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.48.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.08. Green Brick Partners had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 7.66%. The company had revenue of $183.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.00 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Green Brick Partners will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Summer Loveland sold 5,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.63, for a total value of $56,339.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,209 shares in the company, valued at $55,371.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 52.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Green Brick Partners in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Green Brick Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Green Brick Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $83,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Green Brick Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Green Brick Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.04% of the company’s stock.

About Green Brick Partners

Green Brick Partners, Inc operates as a homebuilding and land development company in the United States. It operates in Builder Operations and Land Development segments. The company is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, marketing, and sale of townhomes, patio homes, single family homes, and luxury homes in residential neighborhoods and master planned communities; development and sale of lots; and land and construction financing business.

