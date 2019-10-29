Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Reduces Holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can decreased its position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 649,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 52,247 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Ventas were worth $47,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VTR. Kavar Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ventas in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Ventas in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 1,007.7% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 77.1% in the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ventas in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,440,000. 87.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Ventas news, EVP John D. Cobb sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.54, for a total transaction of $725,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

VTR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered shares of Ventas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Ventas in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of Ventas in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Ventas from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Capital One Financial lowered shares of Ventas from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.11.

Ventas stock opened at $64.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $27.00 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 0.22. Ventas, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.64 and a 52-week high of $75.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $72.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.28.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.71). The business had revenue of $983.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $935.43 million. Ventas had a return on equity of 4.78% and a net margin of 13.34%. Ventas’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.7925 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 4.4%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.89%.

Ventas

Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, university-based research and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, and health systems.

