Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $56.61 Million Stock Position in Sandstorm Gold Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:SAND)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Sandstorm Gold Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:SAND) by 8.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,023,622 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 756,744 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 5.71% of Sandstorm Gold worth $56,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Sandstorm Gold by 28.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,713,412 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $26,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048,301 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Sandstorm Gold by 21.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,949,147 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $16,339,000 after buying an additional 523,870 shares during the last quarter. Sprott Inc. boosted its holdings in Sandstorm Gold by 4.7% during the second quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 2,746,063 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $15,213,000 after buying an additional 122,641 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Sandstorm Gold by 0.4% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,616,131 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $8,953,000 after buying an additional 7,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bar Harbor Trust Services boosted its holdings in Sandstorm Gold by 2.5% during the second quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services now owns 1,071,989 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $5,939,000 after buying an additional 26,510 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEAMERICAN:SAND opened at $6.01 on Tuesday. Sandstorm Gold Ltd has a twelve month low of $3.47 and a twelve month high of $7.02.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:SAND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The mining company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $21.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.00 million.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. CIBC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a report on Monday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sandstorm Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Sandstorm Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.38.

Sandstorm Gold Company Profile

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

