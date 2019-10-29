Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Boosts Stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 246,426 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 8,933 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Stryker were worth $53,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SYK. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Stryker during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Ossiam bought a new stake in Stryker during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Stryker during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Stryker during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. lifted its stake in Stryker by 300.0% during the second quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 200 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 28,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.97, for a total transaction of $6,339,629.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Timothy J. Scannell sold 4,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.50, for a total value of $1,000,857.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 48,937 shares of company stock valued at $10,702,195. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Stryker from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Stryker from $219.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Stryker from $195.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Stryker from $206.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, BTIG Research set a $228.00 target price on Stryker and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $214.89.

NYSE SYK opened at $213.72 on Tuesday. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $144.75 and a 1-year high of $223.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $215.20 and a 200-day moving average of $204.51. The firm has a market cap of $79.09 billion, a PE ratio of 29.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.81.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.45%.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

