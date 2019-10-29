Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Boosts Holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 375,495 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,296 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.16% of Dollar Tree worth $42,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ironvine Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 13.4% in the third quarter. Ironvine Capital Partners LLC now owns 118,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,847,000 after purchasing an additional 13,981 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 401,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,885,000 after acquiring an additional 3,102 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 116.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 26,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,080,000 after acquiring an additional 14,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 20,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,394,000 after acquiring an additional 6,345 shares in the last quarter. 94.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DLTR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. OTR Global raised shares of Dollar Tree from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Buckingham Research set a $116.00 target price on shares of Dollar Tree and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $106.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.34.

DLTR opened at $113.42 on Tuesday. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.02 and a twelve month high of $119.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $113.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.37. The company has a market cap of $27.11 billion, a PE ratio of 22.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.57.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.20). Dollar Tree had a positive return on equity of 19.76% and a negative net margin of 6.77%. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Dollar Tree news, COO Thomas O’boyle, Jr. sold 719 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.19, for a total value of $81,383.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,564.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas A. Saunders sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.20, for a total transaction of $116,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,380,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,572,849. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 81,519 shares of company stock valued at $9,408,464. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

