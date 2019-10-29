Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Sells 866 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. cut its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 11.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 866 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 86.0% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Julex Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $67.32 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.00. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.77 and a 1 year high of $67.34.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

