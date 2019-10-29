Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Sells 514 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 514 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CL. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 76,502,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,482,958,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056,530 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,205,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,314,949,000 after acquiring an additional 279,887 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,354,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,458,828,000 after acquiring an additional 573,566 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 201.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,642,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,374,000 after acquiring an additional 5,778,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 16,117.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,435,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,204,000 after acquiring an additional 6,395,426 shares during the last quarter. 76.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. ValuEngine cut Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.00.

NYSE:CL opened at $67.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.68. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $57.41 and a 52-week high of $76.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.70 billion, a PE ratio of 22.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.75.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72. Colgate-Palmolive had a negative return on equity of 10,821.98% and a net margin of 14.77%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 22nd. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.91%.

In other news, insider Prabha Parameswaran sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.35, for a total value of $346,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,448,929.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Henning I. Jakobsen sold 33,854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.45, for a total value of $2,486,576.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,412,750.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 567,548 shares of company stock valued at $40,703,240 in the last three months. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.