Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Has $241,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 46.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,871 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,624 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 176,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,088,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 5,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 128,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,788,000 after purchasing an additional 4,272 shares in the last quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 14,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VBR opened at $131.83 on Tuesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $107.57 and a 52-week high of $134.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $128.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.73.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

