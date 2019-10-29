Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Grows Stake in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,156 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,761 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENB. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in Enbridge by 22.2% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,623 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Lcnb Corp increased its position in Enbridge by 1.0% during the second quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 30,021 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in Enbridge by 2.8% during the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 11,766 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Security National Trust Co. increased its position in Enbridge by 18.7% during the second quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 2,102 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. increased its position in Enbridge by 30.9% during the second quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 1,450 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. 53.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ENB stock opened at $36.64 on Tuesday. Enbridge Inc has a 52-week low of $28.82 and a 52-week high of $38.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.57.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.08. Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 9.97%. The business had revenue of $9.92 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ENB shares. Bank of America downgraded Enbridge from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Scotiabank raised Enbridge from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. CIBC dropped their price target on Enbridge from $57.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Enbridge in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.79.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

