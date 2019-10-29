Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Buys New Shares in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. lifted its stake in Eversource Energy by 1.0% during the second quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 61,736 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,677,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. Cox Capital Mgt LLC lifted its stake in Eversource Energy by 2.5% during the second quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 9,864 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Eversource Energy during the second quarter worth about $109,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Eversource Energy during the second quarter worth about $260,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Eversource Energy by 47.5% during the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,052 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

In other news, CFO Philip J. Lembo sold 1,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.61, for a total transaction of $99,990.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 8,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total transaction of $641,435.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ES opened at $83.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $27.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.32, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $84.51 and a 200-day moving average of $77.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Eversource Energy has a 1-year low of $61.57 and a 1-year high of $86.55.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th were issued a $0.535 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 19th. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.24%.

ES has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Eversource Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.45.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

Featured Story: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES).

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.