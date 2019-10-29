Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Acquires New Holdings in GraniteShares S&P GSCI Commodity Broad Strategy no K-1 ETF (NYSEARCA:COMG)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GraniteShares S&P GSCI Commodity Broad Strategy no K-1 ETF (NYSEARCA:COMG) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 12,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of COMG. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in GraniteShares S&P GSCI Commodity Broad Strategy no K-1 ETF by 9.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 31,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 2,636 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in GraniteShares S&P GSCI Commodity Broad Strategy no K-1 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in GraniteShares S&P GSCI Commodity Broad Strategy no K-1 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $467,000.

Get GraniteShares S&P GSCI Commodity Broad Strategy no K-1 ETF alerts:

Shares of COMG stock opened at $21.55 on Tuesday. GraniteShares S&P GSCI Commodity Broad Strategy no K-1 ETF has a 1-year low of $19.26 and a 1-year high of $29.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.20 and its 200 day moving average is $21.58.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GraniteShares S&P GSCI Commodity Broad Strategy no K-1 ETF (NYSEARCA:COMG).

Receive News & Ratings for GraniteShares S&P GSCI Commodity Broad Strategy no K-1 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GraniteShares S&P GSCI Commodity Broad Strategy no K-1 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.