Granite Real Estate Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.23 (TSE:GRT)

Granite Real Estate (TSE:GRT) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.233 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 30th.

Granite Real Estate has a 52 week low of C$30.78 and a 52 week high of C$38.97.

Granite Real Estate (TSE:GRT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported C$2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.90 by C$1.14. The business had revenue of C$67.90 million for the quarter.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT). It is engaged principally in the acquisition, development, construction, leasing, management and ownership of an industrial global rental portfolio of properties in North America and Europe leased primarily to Magna International Inc and its automotive operating units.

