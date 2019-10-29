Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.23 (TSE:GRT.UN)

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) (NASDAQ:GRP.U) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 30th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.233 per share on Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 30th.

Shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust stock traded up C$0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$64.41. 210,732 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,930. The company has a quick ratio of 6.58, a current ratio of 7.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.62. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of C$52.69 and a twelve month high of C$67.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$64.61 and a 200-day moving average price of C$62.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.57.

Get Granite Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on GRT.UN. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$72.00 to C$71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$66.00 to C$67.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity raised Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$65.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$69.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$68.75.

Granite is a Canadian based REIT engaged in the acquisition, development, ownership and management of industrial, warehouse and logistics properties in North America and Europe. Granite owns over 85 investment properties representing approximately 34 million square feet of leasable area.

Featured Story: Accumulation/Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.