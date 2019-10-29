Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) Stock Price Down 1.6% After Earnings Miss

Granite Construction Inc. (NYSE:GVA)’s stock price fell 1.6% during trading on Monday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as low as $23.45 and last traded at $25.83, 83,251 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 80% from the average session volume of 423,671 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.25.

The construction company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.98). Granite Construction had a negative net margin of 2.09% and a negative return on equity of 1.57%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. Granite Construction’s payout ratio is presently 22.22%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GVA. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Granite Construction from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $50.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Granite Construction from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. B. Riley downgraded Granite Construction from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $53.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. DA Davidson downgraded Granite Construction from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $45.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Granite Construction from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.75.

In other Granite Construction news, Director David H. Kelsey bought 5,000 shares of Granite Construction stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.21 per share, with a total value of $151,050.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kyle T. Larkin bought 3,500 shares of Granite Construction stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.54 per share, with a total value of $99,890.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 22,456 shares of company stock valued at $597,443 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. RPG Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Granite Construction by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 207,402 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,664,000 after buying an additional 16,340 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Granite Construction by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 148,625 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,775,000 after buying an additional 3,903 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Granite Construction by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 15,775 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 4,105 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Granite Construction by 65.4% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 7,365 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 2,912 shares during the period. Finally, Bridge City Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Granite Construction by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 41,036 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,318,000 after buying an additional 8,934 shares during the period. 98.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.01.

Granite Construction Company Profile (NYSE:GVA)

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor and a construction materials producer in the United States. The company operates through Transportation, Water, Specialty, and Materials segments. The Transportation segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, and marine ports.

