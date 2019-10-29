Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) Downgraded by DA Davidson to “Neutral”

DA Davidson cut shares of Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga’s Daily Ratings Newsletter reports. They currently have $30.00 price target on the construction company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $45.00.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Goldman Sachs Group cut Granite Construction from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. B. Riley cut Granite Construction from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Granite Construction from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. ValuEngine raised Granite Construction from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut Granite Construction from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $40.75.

Shares of NYSE GVA traded down $1.98 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $23.75. 4,249,268 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 481,592. Granite Construction has a 1-year low of $22.55 and a 1-year high of $58.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.91.

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The construction company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.98). Granite Construction had a negative return on equity of 4.63% and a negative net margin of 3.11%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. Granite Construction’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Granite Construction will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. This represents a yield of 1.6%. Granite Construction’s dividend payout ratio is 22.22%.

In other news, Director David H. Kelsey purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.21 per share, for a total transaction of $151,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Desai Jigisha purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.33 per share, for a total transaction of $28,330.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 22,456 shares of company stock worth $597,443 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GVA. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Granite Construction during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its position in Granite Construction by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 2,300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Granite Construction by 161.2% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,824 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 2,360 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Granite Construction during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Pitcairn Co. grew its position in Granite Construction by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 7,070 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,763 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.40% of the company’s stock.

Granite Construction Company Profile

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor and a construction materials producer in the United States. The company operates through Transportation, Water, Specialty, and Materials segments. The Transportation segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, and marine ports.

