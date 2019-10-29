Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gran Tierra Energy Inc. is an international oil and gas exploration and production company, headquartered in Calgary, Canada, incorporated and traded in the United States and operating in South America. Gran Tierra Energy holds interests in producing and prospective properties in Argentina, Colombia and Peru. The company strategy is focused on establishing a portfolio of drilling opportunities to exploit undeveloped reserves to grow production, as well as undertaking exploration to grow future reserves. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on GTE. National Bank Financial initiated coverage on shares of Gran Tierra Energy in a report on Friday, October 11th. They set a sector perform rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Gran Tierra Energy and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Gran Tierra Energy in a report on Thursday, October 10th. They set a sector perform rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $3.58.

NYSEAMERICAN GTE opened at $1.07 on Friday. Gran Tierra Energy has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $3.49.

Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $157.99 million for the quarter.

In related news, major shareholder Gmt Capital Corp bought 440,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.34 per share, with a total value of $590,672.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 76,361,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,324,391.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Brooke N. Wade bought 185,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.44 per share, for a total transaction of $266,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 260,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $374,688. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 830,800 shares of company stock worth $1,119,472.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Gran Tierra Energy by 237.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 16,257 shares in the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC grew its position in Gran Tierra Energy by 43.3% during the second quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 37,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 11,300 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Gran Tierra Energy by 17.8% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 56,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Gran Tierra Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in Gran Tierra Energy by 54.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 108,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 38,253 shares during the last quarter.

About Gran Tierra Energy

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia. As of December 31, 2018, the company had total proved undeveloped reserves of 17.3 million barrels of oil equivalent. Gran Tierra Energy Inc was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

