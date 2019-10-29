Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) is 3D Asset Management Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

3D Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,046,684 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,748 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF comprises 7.1% of 3D Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. 3D Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 1.86% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF worth $29,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GSIE. Spinnaker Trust grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 866,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,860,000 after buying an additional 3,703 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. American National Bank grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 600,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,216,000 after buying an additional 8,029 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,936,000. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 110,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,159,000 after buying an additional 13,385 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:GSIE traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $29.11. 173,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 222,019. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.42 and its 200-day moving average is $28.28. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $24.47 and a 1-year high of $29.16.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.1005 per share. This represents a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th.

