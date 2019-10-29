Golden Star Resources (GSC) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Golden Star Resources (TSE:GSC) (NYSE:GSS) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 30th. Analysts expect Golden Star Resources to post earnings of C$0.05 per share for the quarter.

Golden Star Resources (TSE:GSC) (NYSE:GSS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$82.82 million for the quarter.

Get Golden Star Resources alerts:

Shares of GSC opened at C$3.86 on Tuesday. Golden Star Resources has a one year low of C$3.24 and a one year high of C$6.48. The company has a market cap of $418.01 million and a P/E ratio of -16.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 316.59, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$4.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$4.74.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Desjardins downgraded shares of Golden Star Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Golden Star Resources from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Beacon Securities downgraded shares of Golden Star Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

About Golden Star Resources

Golden Star Resources Ltd. operates as a gold mining and exploration company. The company owns and operates the Wassa open-pit gold mine, the Wassa underground mine, and a carbon-in-leach processing plant located to the northeast of the town of Tarkwa, Ghana; and the Bogoso gold mining and processing operation, the Prestea open-pit mining operations, and the Prestea underground mine located near the town of Prestea, Ghana.

Further Reading: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Star Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Star Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.