Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $5.74

Golden Ocean Group Ltd (NASDAQ:GOGL) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.74 and traded as high as $6.19. Golden Ocean Group shares last traded at $6.15, with a volume of 6,275 shares traded.

Several analysts recently commented on GOGL shares. ValuEngine upgraded Golden Ocean Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub cut Golden Ocean Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Golden Ocean Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.63.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $878.39 million, a PE ratio of 29.14 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.05 and a 200 day moving average of $5.74.

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The shipping company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $115.78 million during the quarter. Golden Ocean Group had a return on equity of 2.10% and a net margin of 3.02%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Golden Ocean Group by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,350,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $165,356,000 after buying an additional 600,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,843,050 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $10,708,000 after purchasing an additional 350,850 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,601,356 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $9,105,000 after purchasing an additional 96,323 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,168,319 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,765,000 after purchasing an additional 294,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 108.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 472,140 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,687,000 after purchasing an additional 246,060 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.71% of the company’s stock.

Golden Ocean Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:GOGL)

Golden Ocean Group Limited, a shipping company, engages in the transportation of bulk commodities worldwide. It owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels, including Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels in the spot and time charter markets. The company transports bulk commodities, such as ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers.

