Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) Shares Gap Down to $5.75

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.89, but opened at $5.75. Gold Fields shares last traded at $5.62, with a volume of 6,804,423 shares traded.
GFI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Gold Fields from $6.20 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Gold Fields in a research report on Friday, August 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.64.
The company has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 80.29 and a beta of -1.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.01.
About Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI)
Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in South Africa, Ghana, Australia, and Peru. It holds interests in 7 operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.2 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 49 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 104 million ounces.
