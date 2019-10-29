Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) Shares Gap Down to $5.75

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.89, but opened at $5.75. Gold Fields shares last traded at $5.62, with a volume of 6,804,423 shares traded.

GFI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Gold Fields from $6.20 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Gold Fields in a research report on Friday, August 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.64.

The company has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 80.29 and a beta of -1.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.01.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GFI. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Gold Fields by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 43,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 5,553 shares during the period. Sicart Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gold Fields during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Gold Fields during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 476,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,342,000 after buying an additional 7,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 54.0% during the 3rd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 63,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 22,413 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.54% of the company’s stock.

About Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI)

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in South Africa, Ghana, Australia, and Peru. It holds interests in 7 operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.2 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 49 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 104 million ounces.

