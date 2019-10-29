Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA (NYSE:GOL) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA (NYSE:GOL) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,310,000 shares, an increase of 73.7% from the September 15th total of 1,330,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,110,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of GOL opened at $18.63 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.13. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.11 and a beta of -0.12. Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes has a 52 week low of $8.97 and a 52 week high of $23.30.

Get Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes alerts:

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. The business had revenue of $801.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $702.37 million. Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes had a negative return on equity of 3.26% and a negative net margin of 0.93%. Equities research analysts forecast that Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a $0.0036 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th.

A number of research firms recently commented on GOL. Goldman Sachs Group cut Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.80 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Buckingham Research upgraded Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine cut Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.95.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. HBK Investments L P grew its position in shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes by 59.9% during the second quarter. HBK Investments L P now owns 165,405 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,792,000 after purchasing an additional 61,965 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes during the second quarter worth about $83,000. Capital International Sarl grew its position in shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes by 34.3% during the second quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 172,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,915,000 after purchasing an additional 44,100 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes by 130.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 691,375 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,670,000 after purchasing an additional 391,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes by 92.2% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 102,097 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 48,973 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.48% of the company’s stock.

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes Company Profile

GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes SA provides air passenger transportation services in Brazil and rest of South America, the Caribbean, and the United States. The company operates through Flight Transportation and Smiles Loyalty Program segments. It also offers cargo transportation and logistics services.

Further Reading: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.